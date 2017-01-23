US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at the open

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,799.26, the S&P 500 was down 3.94 points, or 0.173468 percent, at 2,267.37 and the Nasdaq composite was down 7.63 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,547.70. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer