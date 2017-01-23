版本:
2017年 1月 23日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at the open

Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,799.26, the S&P 500 was down 3.94 points, or 0.173468 percent, at 2,267.37 and the Nasdaq composite was down 7.63 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,547.70. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
