US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views

* Dollar hits six-week low, gold up for third day
* Qualcomm plummets on Apple's $1 bln lawsuit
* Auto part retailers down on report Amazon may compete
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41
pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 23 U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday as
investors digested President Donald Trump's protectionist
statements and sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S.
Treasury bonds.
Trump, who met with a dozen prominent American manufacturers
at the White House, said he would slash regulations and cut
corporate taxes to boost the economy.
He, however, reinforced his stance of putting "America
first" by warning manufacturers of penalties if they moved
production outside the country.
The Trump trade, which led Wall Street to repeated highs
since the election, has unraveled in recent weeks as investors
fret about the potential impact of his isolationist stance on
world trade and the lack of clarity on his policies.
"I think the market wants to see more definitive statements
like how healthcare and tax reforms get played out, so there is
no reason for it to be excited," said Robert Pavlik, chief
market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
At 10:55 a.m. ET (1555 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 65.9 points, or 0.33 percent, at
19,761.35, the S&P 500 was down 9.93 points, or 0.43
percent, at 2,261.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
22.81 points, or 0.41 percent, at 5,532.52.
Trump has made it clear that he plans to hold talks with
leaders of Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and intends to withdraw from the
12-nation trade pact of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
The dollar hit a six-week low on Monday, while prices
of safe-haven gold rose for the third straight day.
Oil prices fell about 1 percent on signs of strong U.S.
drilling activity. The S&P energy index hit its lowest
level since Nov. 30.
Eight other S&P sectors were also lower. Safe-haven stocks
utilities and real-estate were the outliers.
Qualcomm dropped 13.4 percent to $54.44 after Apple
filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the chip supplier on
Friday. Qualcomm was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq,
while Apple's stock was flat.
Halliburton fell 3.4 percent after the world's No. 2
oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the latest
quarter.
Shares of auto parts retailers Autozone, Advance
Auto Parts, O'Reilly fell between 2.5 percent
and 4.8 percent after the NY Post said Amazon.com may
start selling auto parts. The online retailer's stock was up 0.1
percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,494
to 1,313. On the Nasdaq, 1,725 issues fell and 910 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 28 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)