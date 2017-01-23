US STOCKS-Wall St turns defensive on Trump's protectionist stance

* Dollar hits six-week low, gold up for third day
* Qualcomm plummets on Apple's $1 bln lawsuit
* Auto parts retailers down on likely Amazon competition
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 23 The S&P 500 was on track for its worst
day this year as President Donald Trump's protectionist stance
on trade sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets on
Monday.
In his latest executive order, Trump signed to formally
withdraw the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
partnership trade deal.
Earlier in the day, Trump met with a dozen prominent
American manufacturers at the White House and said he would
slash regulations and cut corporate taxes to boost the economy.
"The markets are less enthusiastic about protectionism than
they are about pro-growth policies such as cutting taxes and
decreasing regulation," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist
at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets.
The Trump rally, which led Wall Street to repeated highs
since the election, has stalled in recent weeks as investors
fretted about the potential impact of his isolationist stance on
world trade and the lack of clarity on his policies.
Trump has also vowed to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with leaders of Canada and Mexico.
At 12:34 p.m. ET (1734 GMT), the Dow was down 61.03
points, or 0.31 percent, at 19,766.22, the S&P 500 was
down 10.15 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,261.16 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 17.38 points, or 0.31 percent, at
5,537.96.
The dollar hit a six-week low on Monday, while prices
of safe-haven gold soared to their highest since Nov. 22.
U.S. crude prices fell 0.86 percent on signs of strong
drilling activity. The S&P energy index hit its lowest
level since Nov. 30.
Eight other S&P sectors were also lower. Defensive sectors
telecom services and real-estate were the
outliers.
Qualcomm dropped 12.6 percent to $54.94 after Apple
filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the chip supplier on
Friday. Qualcomm was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq,
while Apple's stock was flat.
Halliburton fell 3.9 percent after the world's No. 2
oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the latest
quarter.
Shares of auto parts retailers Autozone, Advance
Auto Parts, O'Reilly fell between 2.5 percent
and 4.8 percent after the NY Post said Amazon.com may
start selling auto parts. The online retailer's stock was up 0.1
percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,580
to 1,301. On the Nasdaq, 1,843 issues fell and 899 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 36 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)