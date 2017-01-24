版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings come into focus

Jan 24 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.19 points, or 0.05 percent, at 19,810.04, the S&P 500 was up 3.07 points, or 0.135529 percent, at 2,268.27 and the Nasdaq composite was up 14.39 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,567.33. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐