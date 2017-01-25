版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 22:30 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark

Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.

The rally was reignited by Trump's signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

The index came within a point of the historic level on Jan. 6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐