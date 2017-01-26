US STOCKS-Futures higher after Dow closes above 20,000

* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed
above the 20,000 milestone for the first time.
* The 42-session surge from the Dow's first close above
19,000 marks the second-shortest length of time between such
milestones.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed
at record highs for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
* The post-election rally roared back to life following
optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth
initiatives and a string of solid earnings reports.
* Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on
Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory
burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the
construction of two oil pipelines.
* Earnings are expected to rise 6.8 percent in the fourth
quarter, their biggest increase in two years. Of the 104 S&P 500
companies that have reported results so far, nearly 70 percent
have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* PayPal and Caterpillar are scheduled to
report before market opens, while tech giants Intel,
Alphabet and Microsoft report after the
close.
* Investors are also eyeing economic data, including weekly
jobless claims. The data, which is expected to show an increase
in claims, is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* The Commerce Department will release U.S. single-family
home sales numbers for December that is expected to have dipped
slightly from the previous month. The report is expected at 10
a.m. ET
* Oil prices were higher, driven up by a weakening dollar,
though gains were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging
inventories despite efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut
output to prop up the market.
* Biogen shares fell 5.7 percent to $257.72 in
premarket trading after the drugmaker's quarterly profit fell 22
percent.
* EBay jumped 6.5 percent to $32.20, a day after
the e-commerce company reported a rise in revenue for the
fourth-quarter holiday period.
* Whirlpool fell 1.1 percent to $188.05 after the
world's largest maker of home appliances posted a quarterly
profit that came in below expectations.
Futures snapshot at 6:50 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 35 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 21,192 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.05
percent, with 99,525 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.21
percent, on volume of 19,893 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)