US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 20,000 for second straight day

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.6 points, or 0.09 percent, to 20,086.11. The S&P 500 gained 0.29 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,298.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.14 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,664.48. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.