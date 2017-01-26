US STOCKS-Dow holds above 20,000 at open

* S&P, Nasdaq touch record highs
* Whirlpool falls after quarterly profit misses estimates
* Ebay jumps after fourth-quarter revenue rises
* Weekly jobless claims rise more than expected
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average
continued with its record run on Thursday, after breaching the
20,000 milestone a day earlier.
The S&P and Nasdaq also hit record levels immediately after
open, before easing off their highs.
Earnings are expected to show growth of 6.8 percent in the
fourth quarter, their biggest increase in two years.
Of the 104 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so
far, nearly 70 percent have topped expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Today is about earnings and part of the Dow reaching the
20,000 milestone is because of strong earnings," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
"Sure, Trump's initiatives have been an element in the rise
but the fundamentals of the market remain strong."
The post-election rally roared back to life this week
following optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth
initiatives and solid earnings.
Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on
Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory
burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the
construction of two oil pipelines.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed at
record highs for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 23.98 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,092.49.
The S&P 500 was up 0.42 points, or 0.01 percent, at
2,298.79.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.57 points, or 0.19
percent, at 5,666.91.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
energy index's 0.36 percent rise leading the advancers.
Tech giants Intel, Alphabet, Microsoft
and Starbucks are scheduled to report after
market close.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
22,000 to 259,000 for the week ended Jan. 21, the Labor
Department said on Thursday. However, the underlying trend
remained consistent with tightening labor market conditions.
The Commerce Department will release numbers for U.S.
single-family home sales in December. The report, which is
expected to show a slight dip in sales from the previous month,
is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Biogen was up 3.4 percent at $282.51 after the
drugmaker reported results.
EBay jumped 7.3 percent to $32.46, a day after the
e-commerce company reported a rise in revenue for the
fourth-quarter holiday period.
Whirlpool fell 4.6 percent to $181.50 after the
world's largest maker of home appliances posted a quarterly
profit that came in below expectations.
Verizon Communications fell 1.5 percent to $49.09
after the Wall Street Journal reported the company is exploring
a combination with cable company Charter Communications
. Charter was up 6.6 percent at $330.27.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,532
to 1,069. On the Nasdaq, 1,227 issues rose and 1,001 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 40 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and four new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)