US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors pause after Dow's recent rally

By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 27 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday as investors paused after driving the Dow
Jones Industrial Average to three straight days of gains and
ahead of a host of economic data and corporate results.
* The post-election rally reignited this week following a
solid start to earnings season and optimism over President
Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives, catapulting the Dow above
20,000 for the first time and giving the benchmark S&P 500 its
best two-day performance in seven weeks.
* All three major indexes were on track to post weekly
gains.
* Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on
Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory
burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the
construction of two oil pipelines.
* Early fourth-quarter earnings have also boosted sentiment
and are now expected to show growth of 7 percent, their biggest
increase in two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Of the 146 companies that have reported earnings through
Thursday morning, 69.2 percent have topped expectations.
* General Dynamics, AbbVie and Chevron
are scheduled to report before the bell.
* Investors' focus will be on advanced fourth-quarter gross
domestic product estimate. Economists are expecting the GDP to
have likely increased at a 2.2 percent rate, down from 3.5
percent in the July-September quarter. The data is expected at
8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* Data from the Commerce Department is likely to show
durable goods orders rose 2.6 percent in December after falling
4.5 percent in November.
* Oil prices gave up earlier gains as rising crude output
from the United States was seen offsetting efforts by OPEC and
other producers to prop up the market by cutting supplies.
* Starbucks fell 3.8 percent to $56.24 in premarket
trading after the world's biggest coffee seller trimmed its
full-year revenue forecast.
* Google parent Alphabet was down 1.7 percent at
$841.99 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts'
estimates.
* Microsoft was up 1.4 percent at $65.20 after the
world's biggest software company reported a rise in quarterly
profit.
* Wynn Resorts jumped 6.3 percent to $101.50 after
its quarterly results came in above estimates.
Futures snapshot at 6:33 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 12,575 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 63,180 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.07
percent, on volume of 13,562 contracts.
