US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher on strong tech results

Jan 27 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened little changed on Friday, while strong results from tech companies propped up the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.24 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,094.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.04 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,297.72. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.94 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,666.12. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
