US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with losses across sectors

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with losses across sectors after President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries triggered uncertainty.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.84 points, or 0.36 percent, at 20,021.94, the S&P 500 was down 9.6 points, or 0.418357 percent, at 2,285.09 and the Nasdaq composite was down 26.31 points, or 0.46 percent, at 5,634.47. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei