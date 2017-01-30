版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with losses across sectors

Jan 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with losses across sectors after President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries triggered uncertainty.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.84 points, or 0.36 percent, at 20,021.94, the S&P 500 was down 9.6 points, or 0.418357 percent, at 2,285.09 and the Nasdaq composite was down 26.31 points, or 0.46 percent, at 5,634.47. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
