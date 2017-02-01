US STOCKS-Wall St higher as Apple powers tech rally; Fed in focus

* Apple top boost to all three main indexes
* Tech, financials boost S&P 500
* Fed policy statement expected at 2:00 pm ET
* Indexes up: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 1 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as
Apple fueled a rally in technology stocks, while investors
awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
Apple's shares were up 5.1 percent at $127.40 after
the company's earnings and iPhone sales blew past expectations
in the latest quarter.
The stock was the top boost to all the three main indexes
and added 40 points to the Dow's 90-point rise.
"With a bellwether company such as Apple reporting an
encouraging set of numbers, it has brought the focus of
investors back on company fundamentals," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
While Apple opened at its highest level since July 2015,
shares of other technology heavyweights also jumped. Facebook
, which is expected to report after markets close, was up
1.1 percent. Alphabet and Nvidia also rose.
Investors are closely tracking quarterly earnings to support
valuations, especially after a post-election rally pushed Wall
Street to record highs.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its
first policy meeting after President Donald Trump took office as
the central bank seeks greater clarity on his economic policies.
Investors will parse the Fed's policy statement, expected at
2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), for any changes following a string of
strong economic data.
Sentiment was also boosted by a report that showed U.S.
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, the most
in seven months, pointing to sustained strength in the labor
market. The report acts as a precursor to the more comprehensive
nonfarm payrolls report due Friday.
At 9:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 100.74 points, or 0.51 percent, at 19,964.83, the S&P 500
was up 9.88 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,288.75 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 46.14 points, or 0.82 percent,
at 5,660.93.
Trump's comments and decisions are also in investors'
crosshairs, especially after he placed curbs on travel to the
United States, a move that unleashed uncertainty on Wall Street
and declines in the past few days.
"Trump is a wild card and someone who can say something at
any given time and drive the markets into short-term disarray,"
Bakhos said.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with
technology's 0.88 percent gain giving the biggest
boost to the broader index, followed by financials.
Apple's influence extended to other parts of the technology
industry. Apple suppliers Cirrus Logic rose 3.8 percent
and Skyworks Solutions was up 2.6 percent.
Oneok Partners jumped 31 percent to $56.57 after
biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest
of the company for $9.3 billion.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,900
to 725. On the Nasdaq, 1,652 issues rose and 590 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)