US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat ahead of Fed decision; Apple lifts Nasdaq

* Fed policy statement expected at 2:00 pm ET
* Apple top boost to three main indexes
* Exxon slips after price target cuts
* Dow up 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 1 The S&P 500 and the Dow were little
changed on Wednesday as gains in technology stocks were offset
by losses in energy, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on
interest rates.
However, the Nasdaq, which is more weighted towards
technology stocks, was lifted by a 6.4 percent rise in Apple
following the company's strong earnings and iPhone
sales.
A rate hike is not the likely outcome of the Fed's first
meeting under President Donald Trump as the central bank awaits
more clarity on his policies.
But investors will dissect the statement, expected at 2:00
p.m. ET (1900 GMT), to see how the policymakers view the
economy under Trump and whether a recent spate of strong
economic data alters their take on futures hikes.
"We're in a very stable market with a lot of cross-currents.
Fourth-quarter earnings seem to be okay," said Chuck Self, chief
investment officer at iSectors LLC in Appleton, Wisconsin.
"However, political uncertainty is making it hard for investors
to have conviction in the market."
Investors has paid close attention to Trump's comments and
decisions, which have caused volatility. His latest move to
restrict travel to the United States unleashed uncertainty and
losses on Wall Street in the past few days.
At 12:57 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 17.9 points, or 0.09 percent, at 19,881.99, the S&P 500
was down 1.96 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,276.91 and
the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.79 points, or 0.35
percent, at 5,634.58.
Investors hope quarterly earnings support valuations,
especially after a post-election rally pushed Wall Street to
record highs.
Fourth-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated
to have risen 7.1 percent - the best growth in nine quarters -
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, investors are struggling with the question of
whether the rally has gotten ahead of itself, Self said.
The S&P 500 is trading at 17.6 times forward 12-month
earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to
StarMine data.
The impact of robust private payrolls data also appeared to
fizzle out.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
energy's 1.2 percent loss dragging the broader index.
Utilities, which pay high dividends and are
considered bond proxies, lost 1.7 percent.
Dow component Exxon slipped 1.4 percent after a
string of price target cuts. The oil major had reported results
on Tuesday.
While Apple provided the biggest boost to the three indexes
after its stock hit an 18-month high, Microsoft fell
1.6 percent and dragged down the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Pitney Bowes plunged 18 percent after the mail
equipment maker posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that
missed analysts' expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,647
to 1,189. On the Nasdaq, 1,418 issues fell and 1,376 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 30 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 106 new highs and 16 new lows.
