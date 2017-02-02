US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on gains in consumer stocks

* Jobless claims fell more than expected last week - report
* Ralph Lauren drops following CEO resignation
* Mead Johnson jumps on possible deal with Reckitt Benckiser
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 2 U.S. stocks reversed course and were up
slightly on Thursday, as a rise in consumer shares helped offset
losses in financials, but investors remained cautious over
President Donald Trump's isolationist policies.
Investors are assessing consequences of Trump's latest
actions, including labeling a refugee swap agreement with
staunch rally Australia as a "dumb deal" and putting Iran "on
notice" for firing a ballistic missile.
U.S. equities had enjoyed a frenetic post-election rally on
bets that Trump would usher in an era of growth, stimulating the
economy through tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher
infrastructure spending.
However, the rally has been unraveling in the past weeks as
Trump's priorities, such as imposing restriction on travel to
the United States and withdrawing from a trade deal, have caused
uncertainty and made it hard for investors to have conviction in
the equity market.
"What you have is a tug-of-war between near-term positives
in terms of economic data and earnings season juxtaposed against
the confusion over what's important in the first 100 days of the
new administration and when will we get to see things like tax
reforms," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Equity Capital Markets in New York.
Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen
7.5 percent - the best growth in nine quarters, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Economic data has also been strong, with a report on
Thursday showing a much bigger-than-expected drop in jobless
claims last week. The next data point on investors' minds is the
monthly nonfarm payrolls report due Friday.
Still, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday, likely awaiting more clarity on Trump's fiscal
policies.
The dollar dropped to a near 12-week low of 99.23 against a
basket of major currencies. The greenback has been beaten down
by Trump's comments on its strength and concerns over his
protectionist policies. Prices of safe-haven gold rose to a
10-week high.
At 10:58 a.m. ET (1558 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 21.49 points, or 0.11 percent, at
19,912.43, the S&P 500 was up 3 points, or 0.13 percent,
at 2,282.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.84 points,
or 0.17 percent, at 5,652.49.
Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with
consumer staples in the lead followed by the defensive
real estate index.
Philip Morris rose 3 percent following the cigarette
maker's results. The stock gave the biggest boost to consumer
staples, followed by Mead Johnson that jumped 22.4
percent after Reckitt Benckiser said it was in advanced talks to
buy the company for $16.7 billion.
Financials, which would benefit in a higher-rate
environment, were down 0.14 percent.
Ralph Lauren dropped nearly 10 percent. The company
said Chief Executive Officer Stefan Larsson would leave
following differences with the company's founder and chairman.
Results from a clutch of companies, including Amazon.com
, Visa and Amgen, will keep investors
busy on Thursday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,515
to 1,183. On the Nasdaq, 1,354 issues rose and 1,282 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 18 new lows.
