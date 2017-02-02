US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors digest Trump's trade comments

* January nonfarm payrolls report due Friday
* Jobless claims fell more than expected last week - report
* Mead Johnson jumps on possible deal with Reckitt Benckiser
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 2 U.S. stocks fell in late afternoon trading
on Thursday, after edging up briefly, as investors turned wary
following President Donald Trump's latest protectionist
comments.
Trump in a meeting with key lawmakers said he would like to
speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Investors are also assessing possible consequences of
Trump's other comments, including labeling a refugee swap
agreement with staunch ally Australia as a "dumb deal" and
putting Iran "on notice" for firing a ballistic missile.
U.S. equities had enjoyed a frenetic post-election rally on
bets that Trump would usher in an era of growth, stimulating the
economy through tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher
infrastructure spending.
However, the rally has been unraveling in the past weeks as
Trump's priorities, such as imposing restriction on travel to
the United States and withdrawing from a trade deal, have caused
uncertainty and made it hard for investors to have conviction in
the equity market.
"What you have is a tug-of-war between near-term positives
in terms of economic data and earnings season juxtaposed against
the confusion over what's important in the first 100 days of the
new administration and when will we get to see things like tax
reforms," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Equity Capital Markets in New York.
Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen
7.5 percent - the best growth in nine quarters, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Economic data has also been strong, with a report on
Thursday showing a much bigger-than-expected drop in jobless
claims last week. The next data point on investors' minds is the
monthly nonfarm payrolls report due Friday.
Still, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday, likely awaiting more clarity on Trump's fiscal
policies.
At 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 32 points, or 0.16 percent, at
19,858.94, the S&P 500 was down 2.11 points, or 0.09
percent, at 2,277.44 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
10.39 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,632.26.
The S&P 500 is on track to fall for the fifth time in six
sessions.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with financials
and technology dragging down the broader index.
Consumer staples and real estate,
considered defensive plays in the market, were the top gainers.
Philip Morris rose 3 percent following the cigarette
maker's results. The stock gave the biggest boost to consumer
staples, followed by Mead Johnson that jumped 21.8
percent after Reckitt Benckiser said it was in advanced talks to
buy the company for $16.7 billion.
Ralph Lauren dropped 11.4 percent. The company said
Chief Executive Officer Stefan Larsson would leave following
differences with the company's founder and chairman.
Results from a clutch of companies, including Amazon.com
, Visa and Amgen, are expected to keep
investors busy after markets close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,470
to 1,343. On the Nasdaq, 1,535 issues fell and 1,203 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)