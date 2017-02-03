US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains on strong jobs data

Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after better-than-expected payrolls data underscored a strong labor market, while big banks added to the upside.

Dow e-minis were up 62 points, or 0.31 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET, with 21,687 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.23 percent, with 118,060 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 22,490 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)