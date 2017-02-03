版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong jobs data; banks up

Feb 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report and the possibility of simpler bank regulations drove up financial stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.93 points, or 0.58 percent, at 19,999.84, the S&P 500 was up 9.88 points, or 0.433172 percent, at 2,290.73 and the Nasdaq composite was up 14.53 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,650.73. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
