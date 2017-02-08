US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bank, health stocks weigh

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by financial and healthcare stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at 20,037.57, the S&P 500 was down 5.08 points, or 0.221536 percent, at 2,288 and the Nasdaq composite was down 11.80 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,662.42. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.