US STOCKS-Futures rise with earnings in focus

* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday
as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings reports.
* Dow component Coke slipped 0.8 percent to $41.67 after the
beverage maker reported its seventh straight quarter of
declining revenue.
* Twitter dropped 7.6 percent after the microblogging
website reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, its
slowest growth since going public.
* Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies is estimated
to have risen 8.3 percent, the highest in nine quarters.
* Still, Wall Street's reaction to a largely positive
earnings season has been muted as investors remain cautious amid
policy uncertainty under newly elected President Donald Trump.
* Although the S&P 500 has been hovering close to its
all-time high, it has struggled to breach the level since Jan
27. The index has not moved more than 1 percent in either
direction since Dec. 7.
* Oil prices were up 0.9 percent, rising for the second
straight day, supported by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline
inventories.
* A report on weekly jobless claims and comments from a
couple of U.S. Federal Reserve officials may help set the tone
for trading.
* The Dow closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by bank
stocks, while the S&P and the Nasdaq ended slightly higher.
* The dollar index was flat for the second day, while
gold was slightly lower after hitting its highest level in
nearly three months on Wednesday.
* Tesla rose 4.5 percent to $273.27 after the
electric carmaker told Reuters it would shut down production at
its California assembly plant for a week this month to prepare
for production of its high-volume Model 3 sedan.
* Regeneron rose marginally $356 after the biotech
company reported an 11.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue,
helped by higher demand for its flagship eye drug.
* CVS rose 1.3 percent after the pharmacy store
chain reported a jump in quarterly revenue.
* Activision Blizzard, News Corp and
Nvidia are scheduled to report after markets close.
Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 13,839 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.21
percent, with 86,944 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.13
percent, on volume of 14,557 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)