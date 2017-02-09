版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as energy stocks gain

Feb 9 U.S. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday, led by energy stocks, as investors parsed quarterly earnings and economic data for catalysts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.78 points, or 0.13 percent, at 20,081.12, the S&P 500 was up 3.11 points, or 0.135531 percent, at 2,297.78 and the Nasdaq composite was up 3.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,686.41. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
