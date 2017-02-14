US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Yellen's testimony

Feb 14 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with the "Trump rally" pausing ahead of a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be scrutinized for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 29.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 20,382.17, the S&P 500 was down 3.02 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,325.23 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.39 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,755.57. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)