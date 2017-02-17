US STOCKS-Futures dip as Wall St rally loses momentum

* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 17 U.S. stock index futures fell for the
second straight day on Friday, after a record-setting few days
on Wall Street, as investors await clarity on economic policy
and ahead of a long weekend.
* The S&P 500 has rise about 5 percent so far in 2017, with
the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 4 percent, mainly on signs
of an improving economy and promises by President Donald Trump
to cut corporate taxes and reduce financial regulations.
* Now, with a strong fourth-quarter earnings season mostly
complete, many investors say they need concrete signs of
progress from Trump to justify more gains.
* Trump used his first solo news conference on Thursday to
lash out at reporters on what he viewed as unfair coverage of
his first few weeks in office.
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to close at a
record high for the sixth straight session on Thursday, but
losses in energy shares caused the S&P to snap a seven-day
winning streak.
* The lack of key economic data and a long weekend due to
the Presidents Day holiday on Monday is also likely to keep
investors from taking new positions.
* Banks stocks, which have outperformed other sectors in the
so-called "Trump trade", dropped in premarket trading as
investors booked profits.
* Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup
were the biggest losers, falling more than 1 percent.
* Dow component UnitedHealth slipped 3.1 percent to
$158.50 after the Justice Department joined a whistleblower
lawsuit against the health insurer.
* Kraft jumped 4.4 percent after it offered to buy
Unilever. Despite rejecting the offer, Unilever's
U.S.-listed shares jumped 11 percent.
* Mondelez, rumored to be a Kraft acquisition
target, dropped more than 6 percent.
Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 40 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 23,975 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.19
percent, with 116,905 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.12
percent, on volume of 21,148 contracts.
