US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as financials weigh

Feb 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as investors booked profits on financial stocks, which led a record-setting few days on Wall Street, while awaiting clarity on economic policy and ahead of a long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60.49 points, or 0.29 percent, at 20,559.28, the S&P 500 was down 6.02 points, or 0.256474 percent, at 2,341.2 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.51 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,807.39. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
