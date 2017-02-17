US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as financials weigh

Feb 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as
investors booked profits on financial stocks, which led a
record-setting few days on Wall Street, while awaiting clarity
on economic policy and ahead of a long weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60.49
points, or 0.29 percent, at 20,559.28, the S&P 500 was
down 6.02 points, or 0.256474 percent, at 2,341.2 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 7.51 points, or 0.13 percent, at
5,807.39.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)