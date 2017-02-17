US STOCKS-Wall St slips as bank, health stocks weigh

* Bank stocks fall as investors book profits
* UnitedHealth drops after being sued by U.S. govt
* Kraft up on Unilever bid, helps Nasdaq limit losses
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 17 The Dow and S&P 500 dipped on Friday, led
by bank and healthcare stocks, as investors booked profits after
a record-setting few days, while gains in Kraft Heinz help limit
losses on the Nasdaq.
Since President Donald Trump vowed last week to announce a
tax reform in the coming weeks, Wall Street has inched up to
record intraday and closing highs in successive days in a rally
where financials, mainly banks, outperformed other sectors.
But, with a strong fourth-quarter earnings season mostly
complete, many investors say they need concrete signs of
progress from Trump on his policy plans to justify more gains.
"While the markets have continued to melt up a little in the
past two weeks, I'm not seeing depth, volume or conviction of
the market that is looking to break out higher," said Joe
Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP.
"If anything I think we are setting up for a period of
profit taking, while forward-looking investors await more signs
from the White House."
With a long weekend ahead due to the Presidents Day holiday
on Monday, investors are unlikely to make too many new bets and
trading volumes are likely to be thin.
At 11:04 a.m. ET (1604 GMT), the Dow was down 56.36
points, or 0.27 percent, at 20,563.41, the S&P 500 was
down 4.75 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,342.47.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.68 points, or 0.01
percent, at 5,814.22.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with gains only in
the defensive consumer staples and real estate
sectors.
The S&P 500 financial index, which has also gained
on prospects of higher interest rates, was down 0.7 percent and
the KBW Bank index fell nearly 0.8 percent.
The biggest drags were Bank of America and Citigroup
, which fell about 1 percent.
UnitedHealth sank 3.7 percent to $157.55 after it
was sued by the Justice Department over Medicare charges.
Other health insurers also fell, including Aetna by
nearly 3 percent.
Kraft jumped 8.2 percent to $94.45 after it said it
would continue to pursue a $143 billion bid for Unilever
, despite being rebuffed. Unilever's U.S.-listed shares
surged 9.5 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,886
to 904. On the Nasdaq, 1,624 issues fell and 1,041 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 71 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)