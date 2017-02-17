US STOCKS-Wall St rally cools as banks, energy stocks weigh

* Bank stocks fall as investors book profits
* Energy stocks slip on lower oil prices
* Kraft up on Unilever bid, helps Nasdaq limit losses
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 17 The Dow and S&P 500 dipped on Friday, led
by bank and energy stocks, as investors booked profits after a
record-setting few days, while gains in Kraft Heinz helped keep
the Nasdaq afloat.
Since President Donald Trump vowed last week to announce a
tax reform in the coming weeks, Wall Street has inched up to
record intraday and closing highs for most of this week in a
rally where financials, mainly banks, outperformed other
sectors.
But, with a strong fourth-quarter earnings season mostly
complete, many investors say they need concrete signs of
progress from Trump on his policy plans to justify more gains.
"While the markets have continued to melt up a little in the
past two weeks, I'm not seeing depth, volume or conviction of
the market that is looking to break out higher," said Joe
Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP.
"If anything I think we are setting up for a period of
profit taking, while forward-looking investors await more signs
from the White House."
With a long weekend ahead due to the Presidents Day holiday
on Monday, investors are unlikely to make too many new bets and
trading volumes are likely to be thin.
At 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 54.89 points, or 0.27 percent, at
20,564.88 and the S&P 500 was down 3.7 points, or 0.15
percent, at 2,343.52.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.47 points, or 0.08
percent, at 5,819.37, helped mainly by Kraft's 7.6
percent jump to $93.95.
Kraft said it would continue to pursue a $143 billion bid
for Unilever, despite being rebuffed. Unilever's
U.S.-listed shares surged 11.6 percent.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with Kraft's gains
helping the consumer staples notch as gain of 0.36
percent.
The S&P 500 financial index, which has also gained
on prospects of higher interest rates, was down 0.5 percent and
the KBW Bank index fell nearly 0.46 percent.
Energy stocks fell 0.75 percent as oil prices
slipped.
UnitedHealth sank 3.7 percent to $157.55 after it
was sued by the Justice Department over Medicare charges.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,844
to 1,012. On the Nasdaq, 1,485 issues fell and 1,261 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 27 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 90 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)