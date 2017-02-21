US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results

* Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Macy's rise after results
* Popeyes up after Restaurant Brands agrees to buy company
* Kraft Heinz top drag on S&P after failed Unilever bid
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 21 U.S. stocks opened at record-highs on
Tuesday as oil prices rose and investors cheered strong results
of top U.S. retailers.
Wal-Mart's shares provided the biggest boost to the
Dow, rising more than 3 percent after the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly comparable store sales.
Department store bellwether Macy's and home
improvement chain Home Depot rose after the companies
posted profits that topped estimates. Home Depot also set a $15
billion buyback plan.
Sentiment was boosted by a more than 1.5 percent rise in oil
prices, after OPEC said the group was hopeful of higher
compliance with its deal to cut production.
The S&P 500 energy sector jumped 0.75 percent, led
by gains in Schlumberger and Chevron.
Strong earnings, robust economic data and the possibility of
fiscal stimulus under President Donald Trump has lifted Wall
Street's main indexes to record highs in the past months.
The dollar rose 0.58 percent after Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester said on Sunday that she would be comfortable
raising rates if the U.S. economy kept performing. Gold prices
fell 0.74 percent.
Investors will keep an eye on comments from three Federal
Reserve officials on Tuesday for insight into the timing of the
next interest rate hike.
While some Fed officials have said a rate hike should come
sooner than later, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said
the U.S. labor market had "more room to run" suggesting he does
not believe the central bank should raise rates quickly.
At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 66.87 points, or 0.32 percent, at 20,690.92, the
S&P 500 was up 6.72 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,357.88
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 16.81 points, or 0.29
percent, at 5,855.39.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, while the
traditionally defensive plays - real estate and
utilities - the outliers.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen jumped 19 percent to
$78.80 after Restaurant Brands agreed to acquire the
quick-service restaurant chain for $1.8 billion.
Kraft Heinz shares were the top drag on the S&P,
falling 3.7 percent after the company walked away from its $143
billion offer to buy Unilever, a day after the
Anglo-Dutch company rejected the proposal. Unilever's
U.S.-listed shares were down 8.2 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,828
to 840. On the Nasdaq, 1,624 issues rose and 789 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 53 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 130 new highs and eight new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)