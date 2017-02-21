版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results

Feb 21 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices rose and as better-than-expected profits at top U.S. retailers pushed consumer stocks higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.57 points, or 0.23 percent, at 20,671.62, the S&P 500 was up 5.38 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,356.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.78 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,848.36. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐