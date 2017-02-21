US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results

Feb 21 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices rose and as better-than-expected profits at top U.S. retailers pushed consumer stocks higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.57 points, or 0.23 percent, at 20,671.62, the S&P 500 was up 5.38 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,356.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.78 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,848.36. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)