US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at the open as energy stocks drag

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, due to losses in the energy sector, a day after climbing to fresh record-highs.
Investors were awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.87 points, or 0.13 percent, at 20,715.13, the S&P 500 was down 4.26 points, or 0.180098 percent, at 2,361.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.37 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,858.58. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.