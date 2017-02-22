US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at the open as energy stocks drag

Feb 22 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, due to losses in the energy sector, a day after climbing to fresh record-highs.

Investors were awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.87 points, or 0.13 percent, at 20,715.13, the S&P 500 was down 4.26 points, or 0.180098 percent, at 2,361.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.37 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,858.58. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)