US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors assess Fed minutes

* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday as investors digested the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which pointed to an
interest rate hike "fairly soon".
* Still, policymakers did not appear to show a sense of
urgency in raising rates as inflation remained below the
long-term target of 2 percent, effectively taking a rate hike in
March off the table.
* Traders have priced in a mere 22 percent chance of a move
next month, with the odds jumping to 52 percent for a hike in
May and 70 percent for June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Fed members also expressed concerns about the uncertainty
surrounding President Donald Trump's policies, such as tax cuts
and regulatory rollbacks, and the effect they could have on the
economy.
* Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday
that tax reforms were the government's top priority and that he
wanted to get the reform done by the August recess.
* Earnings and headline news have boosted the so-called
"Trump trade" in the past few weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial
Average marked its ninth straight record close on Wednesday,
helped by gains in DuPont.
* Oil prices rose 1.4 percent on Thursday reports of a drop
in U.S. inventories.
* Among data that could draw attention is jobless claims
numbers, which are estimated to have risen slightly last week.
The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* Shares of Tesla rose 2 percent to $279.20 in
premarket trading after the electric car maker posted a smaller
quarterly net loss and said its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on
track for volume production by September.
* L Brands dropped nearly 13 percent to $50.61 after
reporting weakening demand at its Victoria's Secret business.
Kohl's rose 3.16 percent to $43.10 after the department
store operator's profit beat expectations.
* Nvidia slipped 4.4 percent to $105.88 after
Instinet downgraded the chipmaker's stock to "reduce" from
"buy".
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 14,667 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.04 percent,
with 71,185 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.04
percent, on volume of 14,803 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)