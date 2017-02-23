US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open at record highs as oil rallies

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at record highs on Thursday as a rally in oil prices added to rising optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax reforms.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.49 points, or 0.19 percent, at 20,815.09, the S&P 500 was up 4.73 points, or 0.200185 percent, at 2,367.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.47 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,863.10. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: