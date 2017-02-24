US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as energy, finance stocks weigh

* Oil prices slip 1 pct as U.S. crude inventories rise
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise falls after cutting forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Feb 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday,
dragged down by a drop in financial and energy stocks and as
investors assessed if the "Trump rally" had gone too far too
soon.
The S&P 500 is up more than 10 percent since the U.S.
election, while the Dow notched a record high for a tenth
straight session on Thursday, spurred by U.S. President Donald
Trump's promises of tax reforms, reduced regulations and
increased infrastructure.
But, with Trump giving scant detail on his plans – including
one on Thursday to bring millions of jobs back to the United
States – markets have traded in a tight range.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has not registered a move of at
least one percent in either direction since Dec. 7.
"Investors have embraced this oversimplified fundamental
story of Trump's impact on the financial market and you're
starting to see that narrative unravel a bit," said Aaron Clark,
portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.
"The market will come to realize that a lot of these
pro-growth policies might get pushed to the end of this year or
next year and you might have this buyer's remorse for the
market."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that
any policy steps would probably have only a limited impact this
year. Investor will likely get more clarity on Trump's plan on
Tuesday, when he addresses a joint session of Congress.
At 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 47.05 points, or 0.23 percent, at 20,763.27.
The S&P 500 was down 8.6 points, or 0.36 percent, at
2,355.21.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 27.24 points, or 0.47
percent, at 5,808.26.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
financial index's 1.06 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Bank of America fell 1.35 percent and weighed the
most on the S&P, while Goldman Sachs' 1.43 percent drop
pulled down the Dow.
Oil prices were down about 1 percent after U.S. crude
inventories rose for a seventh week, showing the market is still
struggling to ease oversupply.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 8.41
percent to $22.57 after the company cut its full-year profit
forecast.
Baidu was down 4.32 percent at $176.67 as the
internet search giant's revenue fell for a second straight
quarter.
J.C. Penney fell 4.1 percent to $6.58 after the
department store operator reported a bigger-than-expected drop
in same-store sales for the holiday quarter.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,916
to 750. On the Nasdaq, 1,783 issues fell and 535 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 22 new lows.
