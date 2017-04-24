版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record high as Wall St rallies

April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 212.56 points, or 1.03 percent, at 20,760.32, the S&P 500 was up 25.41 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,374.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.55 points, or 1.18 percent, at 5,980.08. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
