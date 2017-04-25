US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits 6,000 for first time

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting the 6,000 point mark for the first time, amid a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.
Biogen provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq after strong results.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 155.57 points, or 0.75 percent, at 20,919.46, the S&P 500 was up 7.87 points, or 0.331487 percent, at 2,382.02 and the Nasdaq composite was up 20.35 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,004.17. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.