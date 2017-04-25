US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress

* Trump to make major tax announcement on Wednesday
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 25 The Nasdaq hit 6,000 for the first time
on Tuesday and the Dow surged more than 200 points as strong
earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose as much as 0.65 percent to hit a
record level of 6,022.65, powered by gains in index heavyweights
Apple and Microsoft.
The index had breached the 5,000 mark on March 7, 2000 and
closed above that level two days later during the height of the
tech boom.
Tuesday's gains build on a day-earlier rally, which was
driven by the victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in
the first round of the French presidential election. Polls show
Macron is likely to beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a
deciding vote on May 7.
"Political headlines in Europe don't tend to stick, but
create buying opportunities more than having long-term
consequences," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at
Russell Investments.
Investors are keeping a close watch on the latest earnings
season, hoping that companies will justify their lofty
valuations, spurred in part by President Donald Trump's
pro-growth promises.
Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have
risen 11 percent in the first quarter - the most since 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Trump, who had promised to make "a big tax reform"
announcement on Wednesday, has directed his aides to move
quickly on a plan to cut the corporate income tax rate to 15
percent from 35 percent, a Trump administration official said on
Monday.
At 10:54 a.m. ET (1454 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 222.74 points, or 1.07 percent, at
20,986.63, the S&P 500 was up 12.79 points, or 0.54
percent, at 2,386.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
29.65 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,013.47.
Better-than-expected profits at McDonald's and
Caterpillar helped the Dow outperform other major Wall
Street indexes.
Gains on the S&P were broad-based. Ten of its 11 major
sectors were higher. DuPont's 3 percent increase,
following a profit beat, helped the materials sector
notch the most gains.
Biogen's shares jumped more than 4 percent after the biotech
company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue on Tuesday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,990
to 791. On the Nasdaq, 1,939 issues rose and 724 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 77 52-week highs and three lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 164 highs and 26 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)