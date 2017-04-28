版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open little changed; Nasdaq at record

April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,975.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.91 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.12 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,072.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
