US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open little changed; Nasdaq at record

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,975.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.91 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.12 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,072.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: