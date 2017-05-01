版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as govt shutdown averted

May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.36 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,960.87, while the S&P 500 gained 4.53 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,388.73.

The Nasdaq Composite added 18.83 points, or 0.31 percent, to 6,066.44.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
