US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as govt shutdown averted

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.36 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,960.87, while the S&P 500 gained 4.53 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,388.73.
The Nasdaq Composite added 18.83 points, or 0.31 percent, to 6,066.44.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt