US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher after govt shutdown averted

By Tanya Agrawal
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday, led
by technology and financial stocks, after U.S. Congress
negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by
hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
The House of Representatives and Senate must approve the
deal before the end of Friday, as must President Donald Trump,
to keep the government funded through the end of Sept. 30.
"We have some renewed optimism that the market strength will
continue helped by strong earnings and as a government shutdown
was averted," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"We're also coming off a weak trading session on Friday, and
investors are keeping an eye on the jobs report later this
week."
At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 13.15 points, or 0.06 percent, at 20,953.66.
The S&P 500 was up 4.3 points, or 0.18 percent, at
2,388.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 21.15 points, or
0.35 percent, at 6,068.76.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by
identical gains of 0.35 percent in the financial and
technology indexes.
Apple's 1.1 percent rise boosted all three indexes.
Trading volume is expected to be light, with many markets in
Asia and Europe closed for Labor Day, but will pick up through
the week as major earnings reports and economic data pour in.
A data-heavy week will culminate with the monthly jobs
report on Friday. The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that
starts on Tuesday could shed policymakers' insights into weak
first-quarter economic growth.
U.S. consumer spending was unchanged in March for a second
straight month and the overall monthly inflation rate fell for
the first time in a year. But, inflation-adjusted consumer
spending increased after two straight months of decline.
Stocks edged lower on Friday due to the weak GDP data, but
Wall Street's major indexes ended with gains for April, helped
by strong quarterly earnings.
Overall, profit at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have
risen 13.6 percent in the first quarter, the most since 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Caterpillar were up 0.66 percent at
$102.92. Barron's said the stock could rise another 20 percent
over the next year, helped by Trump's policies.
Dish Network fell 2.22 percent to $63.01 after the
satellite TV provider's quarterly revenue missed expectations.
Tribune Media jumped 8.9 percent to $39.82 after
Reuters reported Twenty-First Century Fox is in talks
with Blackstone to buy the television station operator.
Fox shares were down 0.13 percent at $30.50.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,663
to 857. On the Nasdaq, 1,447 issues rose and 747 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)