US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Nasdaq hits record

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.56 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,954.02.
The S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,392.44.
The Nasdaq Composite added 8.93 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,100.53. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.