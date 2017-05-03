版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Apple weighs

May 3 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by Apple after the index-heavyweight reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.29 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,906.6. The S&P 500 lost 6.52 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,384.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.02 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,074.34. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
