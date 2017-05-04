US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open after hawkish Fed

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by banks, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
However, gains were limited by a fall in technology and energy stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.49 points, or 0.12 percent, to 20,983.39.
The S&P 500 gained 3.14 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,391.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.60 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,079.15. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.