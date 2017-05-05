US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise slightly after strong jobs data

May 5 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose
slightly on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth
rebounded sharply in April, signs of a tightening labor market
that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next
month.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 104,796 contracts traded, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were up 3.5 points, or 0.06 percent, on volume of 19,425
contracts.
However, Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.05
percent, with 19,556 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)