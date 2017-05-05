版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise slightly after strong jobs data

May 5 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose slightly on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April, signs of a tightening labor market that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next month.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent, with 104,796 contracts traded, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.06 percent, on volume of 19,425 contracts.

However, Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.05 percent, with 19,556 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
