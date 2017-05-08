版本:
2017年 5月 8日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.38 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,995.56, the S&P 500 was up 0.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,399.52 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.21 points at 6,100.97. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
