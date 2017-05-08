US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.38 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,995.56, the S&P 500 was up 0.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,399.52 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.21 points at 6,100.97. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.