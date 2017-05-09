US STOCKS-Futures rise as risk-on sentiment improves

* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday
as a favorable French election outcome and a robust
first-quarter earnings season improved appetite for risk.
* A relief rally swept Wall Street and European stocks
following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential
election on Sunday. Macron is seen as business friendly and
pro-EU.
* The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest in a
month, while gold prices fell, indicating a shift in investor
preference for riskier assets.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record intraday highs on
Monday, while the VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge", closed
at its lowest level since 1993.
* Solid first-quarter earnings have also helped quell some
fears about valuations, which have been driven up by a rally
following Donald Trump's election as the U.S. president.
* S&P 500 earnings on average have grown 14.4 percent, up
from 10.1 percent estimated at the start of the earnings season,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* With no major economic data expected on Tuesday, investors
will focus on comments from a couple of Federal Reserve
speakers, including Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.
* Marriott International's shares rose 5 percent to
$101.25 in light premarket trading after the hotel chain
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
* Car rental company Hertz Global sank nearly 19
percent at $12.20 following a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss.
Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 14,411 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.06
percent, with 79,658 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.05
percent, on volume of 13,735 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)