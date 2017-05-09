US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as volatility drops

* VIX closes at lowest level since 1993 on Monday
* Valeant posts first profit in 6 qtrs, shares surge
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 9 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record
intraday highs for the second day in a row on Tuesday as market
volatility dropped to a decade low following Emmanuel Macron's
victory in the French presidential election and strong U.S.
corporate earnings.
The VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge", hit 9.57 points,
the lowest since late 2006, a day after closing at its lowest
level in over two decades. A falling VIX typically indicates a
bullish outlook for stocks.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest in a
month, while gold prices fell, indicating a shift in investor
preference for riskier assets.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 21.5 points, or 0.1 percent, at 21,033.78.
The S&P 500 was up 2.57 points, or 0.11 percent, at
2,401.95, slightly below its all-time high of 2,402.42.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 11.72 points, or 0.19
percent, at 6,114.38, after hitting an all-time high of
6,116.47.
Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, while the
typically defensive plays such as utilities and telecom services
fell.
Since Donald Trump's election in November the S&P 500 has
risen nearly 14 percent, raising questions about market
valuations. However, solid first-quarter earnings could allay
some of those fears.
S&P 500 earnings on average have grown 14.4 percent, up from
10.1 percent estimated at the start of the earnings season,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals jumped more than
16 percent after the company posted its first profit in six
quarters.
Endo International, Office Depot and
Marriott also rose after reporting better-than-expected
quarterly earnings.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,447
to 1,013. On the Nasdaq, 1,279 issues rose and 868 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 19 52-week highs and no lows, while
the Nasdaq recorded 37 highs and 11 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)