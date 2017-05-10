版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking

May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.66 points, or 0.31 percent, to 20,911.12. The S&P 500 lost 2.37 points, or 0.098877 percent, to 2,394.55. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.17 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,119.42. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
