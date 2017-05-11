US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of retail earnings

* Futures down: Dow 19 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 11 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Thursday ahead of a set of earnings from big U.S.
retailers, including Macy's and Nordstrom.
* The surprise sacking of FBI Director James Comey by
President Donald Trump on Tuesday sparked a risk-off mood in the
market over worries that a potential fallout from the move could
distract the president from pursuing his plans to cut taxes.
* The dollar declined against a basket of six major
currencies, while prices of safe-haven gold strengthened.
* U.S. retail companies will be in focus on Thursday, with
earnings from Macy's and Nordstrom expected to set
the tone for other retailers.
* A report is likely to show unemployment claims rose to
245,000 last week. Also due is a reading of the producer price
index for April. Both reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230
GMT).
* Oil prices rose to a one-week high amid falling U.S.
inventories.
* The Dow fell slightly, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
edged up on Wednesday as investors digested the Comey ouster and
a batch of weak earnings. Nasdaq also closed at a record high.
* Shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc plunged 22
percent in heavy premarket trading after the company reported a
slowdown in user growth and revenue in its first earnings report
as a public company.
* Straight Path plunged nearly 22 percent to
$175.95 after agreeing to be bought by Verizon for $184
per share and terminated an earlier deal with AT&T.
* Whole Foods was up 3.4 percent after the grocer
shook up its board and appointed a new CFO.
Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 9,656 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.16
percent, with 68,860 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.19
percent, on volume of 13,504 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)