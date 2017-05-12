版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower

May 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as gains in technology stocks were offset by declines in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.18 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,894.24, the S&P 500 was down 2.93 points, or 0.122367 percent, at 2,391.51 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.45 points, or 0.04 percent, at 6,118.41. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐