US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower

May 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as gains in technology stocks were offset by declines in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.18 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,894.24, the S&P 500 was down 2.93 points, or 0.122367 percent, at 2,391.51 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.45 points, or 0.04 percent, at 6,118.41. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)