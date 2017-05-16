US STOCKS-Futures flat after S&P, Nasdaq close at record levels

* Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 16 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Tuesday as investors paused for a breather a day
after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record
highs.
* As the first-quarter earnings season wraps up, investors
will turn their attention to political developments that could
hamper President Donald Trump's pursuit of pro-growth policies.
* Investors may refrain from making big bets in riskier
assets like stocks following reports that Trump disclosed highly
classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a
planned Islamic State operation.
* The dollar index - which measures the greenback
against six other major currencies - was down 0.4 percent, while
prices of safe-haven gold rose.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will release data on industrial
production, which is expected to have slowed to 0.4 percent in
April from 0.5 percent the month before. The data is scheduled
for 9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT). Also due is a report on housing
starts from the Commerce Department.
* Wall Street closed higher on Monday with gains in
technology, energy and financial stocks powering the S&P and the
Nasdaq to close at record levels.
* Oil prices edged up about 0.2 percent, prompted by the
dollar's decline and the expectation for a supply limit deal to
extend into next year.
* Dow component Home Depot's shares rose 1.7 percent
to $160 premarket after the biggest U.S. home improvement store
chain reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Rival
Lowe's shares were up 0.9 percent.
* Akebia Therapeutics was up nearly 17 percent at
$15.05 after the drug developer entered into an agreement with
Vifor Pharma Group, which also made a $50 million equity
investment in the company.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 13,318 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.04 percent,
with 91,249 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 15,798 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)