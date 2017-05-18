US STOCKS-Futures fall as Trump tumult continues

* Futures down: Dow 110 pts, S&P 10.25 pts, Nasdaq 20.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 18 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday
as markets across the globe continued to reel under
uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future
and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
* A series of scandals have rocked the White House,
including reports that Trump had tried to intervene in an
ongoing federal investigation into former National Security
Adviser Michael Flynn's ties with Russia.
* The development led to the harshest selloff in U.S. stocks
since Trump was elected in November as investors unwound
positions made on hopes that his promises such as tax cuts would
stoke economic growth and inflation.
* Flynn and other Trump campaign advisers were in contact
with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties in at least
18 calls and emails during the last seven months of the 2016
presidential race, current and former U.S. officials familiar
with the exchanges told Reuters.
* The dollar index remained near its lowest level
since November while gold prices edged up for the sixth straight
day. Oil prices, that generally rise on a weak dollar, were off
more than 1.7 percent.
* Bank stocks, which sold off on Wednesday, were down
between 0.7-1.2 percent.
* Market heavyweight Wal-Mart was up 0.77 percent at
$77 after the big-box retailer's quarterly earnings beat
analysts' expectations.
* Incyte Corp rose 9 percent to $131 after the
company said its immunotherapy drug combination was effective in
a lung cancer study.
Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 110 points, or 0.53 percent,
with 59,659 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.43
percent, with 319,760 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.37
percent, on volume of 69,107 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)