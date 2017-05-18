US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks

* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
* Financial lead S&P gainers; tech sector weighs
* Cisco down on bleak forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 18 U.S. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday
as investors sought bargains a day after the market slumped
following a scandal that cast a shadow over Donald Trump's
presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
Reports that Trump had tried to intervene in an ongoing
federal investigation led to the harshest selloff in U.S. stocks
on Wednesday since his election in November.
Analysts, however, said the underlying strength in the
economy could give investors the confidence to use Wednesday's
decline to buy the market cheap.
"I would anticipate that the markets flatten out and start
to rise a little bit maybe midday today, as we finish digesting
the news," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management, LLC in Chicago, Illinois.
"I'm not concerned, just yet, that we're on the cusp of a
major breakdown in the market. From a very short term
perspective this is a very good buying opportunity."
A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed weekly
jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week and the number of
Americans receiving unemployment aid hit a 28-1/2-year low,
pointing to rapidly shrinking labor market slack.
Financials, which sank more than 3 percent on
Wednesday, were up 0.5 percent, leading the gainers on the S&P
500.
At 9:36 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 2.99 points, or 0.01 percent, at 20,609.92, the S&P 500
was up 1.3 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,358.33 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was up 1.59 points, or 0.03
percent, at 6,012.83.
Cisco tumbled 8 percent after the networking gear
maker forecast current-quarter revenue that came in below
analysts' estimates.
Wal-Mart was up 2.6 percent at $77.09 after the
big-box retailer's quarterly earnings beat analysts'
expectations.
Alibaba was down 2.9 percent at $117.07 after the
Chinese e-commerce website's quarterly earnings missed analysts'
expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,732
to 802. On the Nasdaq, 1,259 issues fell and 896 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and eight new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 31 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)